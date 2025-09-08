Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: A European Tour Success

Chief Minister M K Stalin's recent tour of Europe has culminated in impressive investment commitments for Tamil Nadu, totaling Rs 15,516 crore and creating 17,613 jobs. In a statement on Monday, Stalin highlighted the agreements signed with 23 companies, including a significant Rs 7,500 crore investment by the UK-based Hinduja Group focused on the EV ecosystem in the state.

Other notable investments include Rs 176 crore by AstraZeneca for expanding its Global Innovation and Technological Centre in Chennai. Additional Memoranda of Understanding were finalized with companies such as Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst during the TN Rising meet in Germany, marking a successful outreach effort by the state government.

Stalin, upon his return, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his trip, countering criticism from political adversaries by pointing out the evident investor confidence in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister plans further initiatives, including inaugurating a new Delta Electronics facility in Hosur and continuing efforts to attract foreign investment to the state.