Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: A European Tour Success

Chief Minister M K Stalin's European tour secured investments worth Rs 15,516 crore with 23 companies, promising 17,613 jobs. The deals include a major Rs 7,500 crore investment from the UK-based Hinduja Group in the electric vehicle sector. Stalin's visit underscored Tamil Nadu's industrial appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Triumph: A European Tour Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin's recent tour of Europe has culminated in impressive investment commitments for Tamil Nadu, totaling Rs 15,516 crore and creating 17,613 jobs. In a statement on Monday, Stalin highlighted the agreements signed with 23 companies, including a significant Rs 7,500 crore investment by the UK-based Hinduja Group focused on the EV ecosystem in the state.

Other notable investments include Rs 176 crore by AstraZeneca for expanding its Global Innovation and Technological Centre in Chennai. Additional Memoranda of Understanding were finalized with companies such as Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst during the TN Rising meet in Germany, marking a successful outreach effort by the state government.

Stalin, upon his return, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his trip, countering criticism from political adversaries by pointing out the evident investor confidence in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister plans further initiatives, including inaugurating a new Delta Electronics facility in Hosur and continuing efforts to attract foreign investment to the state.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

 India
2
Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

Haryana Rallies for Relief: State Unites in the Wake of Heavy Rains

 India
3
Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

Gautam Solar's 5 GW Leap: Empowering India's Clean Energy Future

 India
4
Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

Thaksin Shinawatra Returns Amid Legal Uncertainty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025