Jindal Steel Aims for Record 12 Million Tonnes of Crude Steel by 2025-26

Jindal Steel plans to increase its crude steel production to 12 million tonnes in 2025-26, driven by a new blast furnace in Angul, Odisha. Chairman Naveen Jindal highlighted the need for competitive iron ore availability and reduced logistics costs, while expressing gratitude for government support and addressing global trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:46 IST
Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Ltd (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel Ltd is poised to ramp up its crude steel production to 12 million tonnes in the 2025-26 financial year, largely due to the imminent launch of a new blast furnace in Angul, Odisha. The company's previous output stood at 8.1 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Chairman Naveen Jindal, speaking at the ISA Steel Conclave in New Delhi, expressed optimism about reaching the target and emphasized the strategic importance of securing competitive pricing and availability for key raw materials, particularly iron ore, to further boost production.

Amidst global trade dynamics, Jindal noted the limited impact of US tariffs and highlighted the safeguard duties protecting against cheaper Chinese steel imports. He also underscored efforts within the industry to reduce carbon footprints in line with the Green Steel Mission.

