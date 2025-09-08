Left Menu

Mindspace REIT Aims for 50% NOI Growth with Expansion Plans

Mindspace Business Parks REIT plans a 50% increase in net operating income over the next 3-4 years through an expansion that will involve investing Rs 4,200 crore in 8 million sq ft of new space. The REIT currently has a net operating income of Rs 2,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:13 IST
Mindspace REIT Aims for 50% NOI Growth with Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mindspace Business Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is targeting a 50% increase in its net operating income (NOI) over the next three to four years, according to Chief Financial Officer Preeti Chheda. The projected growth is attributed to a strategic expansion program that will see an investment of over Rs 4,200 crore for an additional 8 million square feet of development.

Currently, the REIT reports a NOI of Rs 2,000 crore. Chheda adds that the company, which has just completed five years since its stock exchange listing, holds a portfolio consisting of 30 million sq ft, with an additional 3.5-4 million sq ft under construction. Additional plans include 4 million sq ft pending regulatory approvals, with new project construction expected to commence in the following 12-18 months.

According to Managing Director and Chief Executive Ramesh Nair, the trust remains resilient against global trade shifts and the rise of artificial intelligence due to its cost-effective value proposition. With a major share of its NOI increasingly contributed by Indian corporates and strong interest from multinationals operating in tech sectors, the REIT continues to thrive on Indian soil.

TRENDING

1
Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

 India
2
BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states: Jaishankar.

BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member st...

 India
3
Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

Detention of Mehraj Malik Sparks Political Uproar in J&K

 India
4
Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Jobs Report

Wall Street Eyes Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Jobs Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025