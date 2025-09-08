Air India Mumbai Incident Shakes Runway Safety

In a concerning incident on July 21, an Air India flight AI 2744 from Kochi suffered a runway mishap upon arrival at Mumbai Airport. The Airbus A320 neo, carrying 182 individuals, including crew members, veered off-course, resulting in damage to its engine cowl and the deflation of three main tyres, as revealed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The plane touched down on the extreme right edge of the runway, with its right-hand main and nose wheels skirting into the grassy area nearby. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew despite the sheer gravity of the situation.

The aircraft continued its landing roll on the grassy verge before realigning with the runway's centerline. It later taxied under its own power to the designated parking bay K5L. An AAIB preliminary investigation underscores cut marks on three main wheels and damage to the engine fan cowl, raising questions on runway safety and procedural adherence.