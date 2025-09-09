Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious World Cricket Festival 2025

Saudi Arabia has announced the World Cricket Festival 2025, a pioneering initiative that underscores its commitment to becoming a global sporting hub. Scheduled in Jeddah, this event merges cricket with cultural festivities, aligning with Vision 2030 to enhance economic diversification and community engagement in the Kingdom.

Saudi Cricket Launches World Cricket Festival 2025: A New Era Where Cricket Meets Culture. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards establishing itself as a global sports destination, Saudi Arabia officially launched the World Cricket Festival 2025 on September 9, 2023, marking a landmark moment in the Kingdom's sporting landscape. The announcement took place amidst much fanfare at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh, bringing together high-profile attendees including senior officials, international sports figures, and industry leaders to unveil the event's grand vision.

Positioned as a pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the event is aimed at transforming the nation into a leading hub for international sports and entertainment. Cricket is now being given prominence alongside other global sports such as football, Formula 1, boxing, and tennis. By hosting this event in Jeddah from November 2025, Saudi Arabia seeks to showcase a unique four-day extravaganza that will intertwine cricket with concerts, cultural displays, and family-friendly entertainment to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Cricket Investment Company (CIC), functioning as an extension of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation, has been set up to speed up the sport's expansion and appeal. Collaborating with strategic partners such as Infinix Holding Ltd, CIC is tasked with increasing grassroots participation, providing pathways for local talent, and ensuring the events foster a larger societal and cultural influence, driven by the goals of Vision 2030. Moreover, the festival aims to financially inject SAR 51.6 million in its inaugural year, with projections of escalating beyond SAR 150 million by 2028.

