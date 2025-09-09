Amanta Healthcare Ltd Debuts Strong with IPO Surge
Amanta Healthcare Ltd shares opened with a premium exceeding 7% over the issue price of Rs 126. The stock initially listed at Rs 134 on the BSE and saw further growth, reaching Rs 140. Likewise, on the NSE, it debuted at Rs 135. The IPO received significant demand with 82.60 times subscription.
Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd debuted on the stock exchange with a premium of over 7% from its issue price of Rs 126.
The share price opened at Rs 134 on the BSE, marking a 6.34% increase from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 140.
Similarly, on the NSE, the stock listed with a 7.14% premium at Rs 135. Amanta Healthcare's IPO was highly anticipated, securing 82.60 times subscription at its close, with a market valuation reaching Rs 539.73 crore.
