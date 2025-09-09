Amanta Healthcare Ltd Debuts Strong with IPO Surge

Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd debuted on the stock exchange with a premium of over 7% from its issue price of Rs 126.

The share price opened at Rs 134 on the BSE, marking a 6.34% increase from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 140.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock listed with a 7.14% premium at Rs 135. Amanta Healthcare's IPO was highly anticipated, securing 82.60 times subscription at its close, with a market valuation reaching Rs 539.73 crore.

