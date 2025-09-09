Left Menu

Beyond Developments: A New Sponsor for 2025 DP World Asia Cup

Beyond Developments joins as a global sponsor for the 2025 DP World Asia Cup, to be held in UAE. The event features eight cricket nations and showcases world-class sport in state-of-the-art stadiums. Beyond aims to reflect cricket's values of teamwork and passion through innovative real estate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:52 IST
ACC announces BEYOND Developments as Global Sponsor of DP World Asia Cup 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement today, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) revealed Beyond Developments, a leading real estate brand based in Dubai, as a Global Sponsor for the upcoming 2025 DP World Asia Cup. The tournament will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, spotlighting Dubai and Abu Dhabi's top cricket stadiums.

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup promises an expanded lineup, featuring eight competing nations: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong. These matches will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, further solidifying the UAE's global reputation as a premier destination for international sports events.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Adil Taqi, CEO of Beyond Developments, underscored the event's significance beyond merely sports, highlighting the cultural connections it fosters across Asia and the world. Taqi emphasized that cricket's values mirror those of Beyond Developments, which aims to create inspiring and connected living spaces. Established under the OMNIYAT GROUP, an investment powerhouse, Beyond Developments focuses on elevating the real estate landscape in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

