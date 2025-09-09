CCI Approves Allison Transmission’s Acquisition of Dana’s Off-Highway Business

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the proposed acquisition of the off-highway business of Dana Incorporated (Dana OH) by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (Allison). This clearance marks a significant step in the global automotive and industrial equipment sector, paving the way for Allison to expand its footprint in the off-highway drivetrain and propulsion solutions market.

Details of the Proposed Combination

The transaction involves the transfer of Dana Incorporated’s off-highway business unit (Dana OH) to Allison Transmission. The scope of Dana OH covers the design, manufacture, and supply of drivetrain systems, transmissions, and propulsion solutions primarily used in industries such as construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry. With operations spanning over 25 countries, Dana OH has established itself as a major global player with a wide customer base and numerous manufacturing facilities.

In India, three subsidiaries of Dana Incorporated are included in the transaction:

Graziano Trasmissioni India Private Limited

Dana India Private Limited

Dana India Technical Centre Private Limited

These entities will transition into Allison’s portfolio upon completion of the acquisition, giving Allison a stronger operational presence in India.

About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Allison is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions, specializing in transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. While the majority of Allison’s business is focused on on-highway applications (commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses), a smaller portion caters to off-highway vehicles used in industries like construction, defence, and energy.

Allison’s global footprint extends to more than 150 countries, and it operates in India through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission India Private Limited. The acquisition of Dana OH is expected to significantly strengthen Allison’s presence in the off-highway segment, complementing its existing product lines and diversifying its revenue streams.

About Dana Incorporated’s Off-Highway Business

Dana OH is a well-established provider of off-highway drivetrain and propulsion solutions, with a customer base that includes leading manufacturers of heavy machinery, industrial equipment, and agricultural vehicles. The business is recognized globally for its innovative drivetrain technologies, which are used in some of the most demanding environments.

Through its extensive global operations, Dana OH supports industries that form the backbone of infrastructure development and industrial growth. The transfer of this business unit to Allison is expected to create new synergies and growth opportunities for both companies.

Significance of CCI Approval

The clearance from India’s competition regulator indicates that the transaction does not pose any adverse impact on competition within the Indian market. The detailed order of the Commission will be published in due course, outlining the specific conditions and considerations taken into account.

This approval also underscores India’s role as a key market in the global automotive and industrial supply chain. By integrating Dana OH’s India-based subsidiaries into its portfolio, Allison is poised to expand its technological capabilities and manufacturing base in the country.

Strategic Implications

The acquisition carries several strategic benefits:

Expansion of Product Portfolio : Allison will be able to complement its on-highway focus with Dana’s expertise in the off-highway segment.

Geographic Diversification : With Dana OH’s strong presence across 25+ countries, Allison gains access to new markets and customers.

Strengthened India Presence : Integration of Dana’s Indian subsidiaries enhances Allison’s manufacturing, R&D, and service capabilities in one of the fastest-growing industrial hubs.

Innovation and Technology Sharing: The combined entity will have greater resources to invest in next-generation drivetrain and electrified propulsion systems, supporting sustainability goals.

Looking Ahead

The acquisition of Dana OH by Allison Transmission represents a strategic consolidation in the global drivetrain and propulsion industry, strengthening Allison’s ability to serve both on-highway and off-highway segments. As industries worldwide increasingly adopt advanced drivetrain technologies and electrified solutions, the transaction positions Allison as a more diversified and globally competitive company.

The move also highlights India’s growing importance in the global industrial supply chain, as Allison looks to leverage Dana’s established base of operations in the country. With CCI approval now secured, the deal moves closer to final completion, awaiting detailed regulatory procedures and integration processes.