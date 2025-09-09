The U.S. economy has shown signs of significantly weaker job growth than previously reported, with 911,000 fewer jobs created in the year through March, according to a new government report. This suggests that employment momentum was faltering before the full impacts of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary revision reveals that job additions averaged 71,000 per month, a stark contrast to the initially reported 147,000. Economists had anticipated revisions between 400,000 and 1 million jobs. The revised figures emphasize the hurdles posed by trade policies and the immigration crackdown.

These labor market findings come amid other economic pressures, including the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation by businesses. Significant job reductions are expected in several sectors, with the Federal Reserve likely to respond by cutting interest rates. However, political tensions, as seen in Trump's dismissal of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, threaten to undermine the credibility and effectiveness of employment statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)