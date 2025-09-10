Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

In the aftermath of an extensive immigration raid at a Georgia car battery plant, South Korea is set to dispatch a chartered plane to bring home workers detained during the operation. Korean Air confirmed that a Boeing 747-8i with a capacity of 368 seats would be deployed for this purpose as early as Wednesday.

President Lee Jae Myung has voiced his intention to diplomatically address the issue with the U.S., aiming for a resolution that respects the longstanding alliance between the nations. With the raid affecting around 300 South Koreans at a $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy facility, tensions have risen regarding the visa constraints imposed on skilled foreign workforce.

The incident has sent reverberations through South Korea, as the nation pushes to cement a trade agreement with the U.S. While the White House has emphasized adherence to immigration laws, South Korean lawmakers are advocating for special permits to facilitate skilled labor mobility, highlighting the strategic significance of such international collaborations.