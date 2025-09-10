Left Menu

US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

US companies in China face revenue declines due to US-China tariffs, according to an American Chamber of Commerce survey. About two-thirds report reduced 2025 revenue projections, particularly in manufacturing. Despite trade talks, future tariff impacts remain uncertain, posing challenges for business planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 06:26 IST
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

US companies operating in China are bracing for a significant financial impact this year due to tariffs imposed by the US and retaliation by China, as reported by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

According to their annual survey, nearly two-thirds of the 254 responding companies anticipate reduced revenue expectations for their China operations come 2025. This decrease will be particularly felt by manufacturers importing American parts or exporting to the US. However, about one-third, primarily in banking and similar sectors, foresee no direct impact.

Additional tariffs imposed by President Trump have put a strain on these firms, with an added 30% tax on Chinese imports that peaked at 145% before a temporary reduction was agreed upon. Despite ongoing trade talks, the path forward remains ambiguous, complicating future planning for these businesses. Manufacturing sectors report being hit the hardest, with most citing US-China tensions as their top future challenge, underscoring the need for better bilateral relations.

TRENDING

1
US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

US Tariffs Shake Up American Businesses in China

 China
2
Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

Thaw in U.S.-India Relations: Trump Optimistic About Trade Talks

 Global
3
Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

Judge to Dismiss RICO Charges Against 'Cop City' Protesters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025