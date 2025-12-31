Left Menu

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU are set to resume trade agreement talks in February, following terms set in August 2025. This accord aims to diversify India's export markets away from US tariffs, focusing on sectors like MSMEs, farming, and fishing. Currently, Russia leads in trade volume with India within the bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:11 IST
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are poised to continue negotiations for a prospective trade agreement early next year, following the initial discussions held recently. The framework for this agreement, signed in August, intends to expand India's market reach beyond the high US tariffs.

In August 2025, both parties outlined an 18-month agenda to explore diverse markets for Indian businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, as well as farmers and fishermen. This strategic move comes in light of India's current trade relations with the EAEU's five-member countries: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia stands as India's leading trade partner within the grouping, with a bilateral trade volume of USD 68.72 billion, driven significantly by crude oil imports. With the upcoming negotiations, India hopes to balance these figures by increasing its exports to other EAEU nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025