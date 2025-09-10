PM Modi to Inaugurate Bihar's Fourth Airport in Purnea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Purnea district to inaugurate a new airport, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development. This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during a briefing with journalists on the upcoming visit scheduled for September 15.

The inauguration of the new airport, which features the largest runway in Bihar, addresses a long-standing demand from residents and is expected to enhance regional connectivity, especially with three weekly flights to Kolkata operated by Indigo. The new airport is positioned to serve as a potential international hub given its proximity to Nepal and Bangladesh, as highlighted by the Deputy CM.

Beyond the airport, PM Modi will also announce development schemes valued at Rs 45,000 crore, which encompass railway projects, a power plant, and a river linkage in Bihar, reinforcing the state's infrastructure landscape under the current administration.