Piyush Goyal Advocates Stronger Protections for Auto Consumers Amid Industry Shifts

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the vital role of the automobile retail sector as a bridge between consumers and industry during the opening of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations' (FADA) conclave and finance summit. He emphasized the sector's influence in ethical marketing, transparent finance, and smooth registration processes.

Goyal announced that reduced GST rates would benefit consumers from September 22, stressing the importance of after-sales services, the availability of spare parts, and ongoing support even when companies exit the Indian market. The Minister proposed a framework ensuring local presence and after-sales support, protecting consumers from abrupt company closures.

Addressing India's growing role in global trade, Goyal highlighted Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the need for fair competition to improve efficiency and consumer choice. He advocated for the reduction of dependence on imports and the strengthening of local suppliers, urging reforms to enhance business operations and consumer satisfaction in the auto industry.

