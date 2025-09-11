Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Advocates Stronger Protections for Auto Consumers Amid Industry Shifts

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the crucial role of the automobile retail sector in consumer interaction, ethical marketing, and industry credibility. He supported GST reductions and urged reforms to protect consumers from company exits. Goyal highlighted India's global trade prospects, urging competitive growth and de-emphasizing import dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:15 IST
Piyush Goyal Advocates Stronger Protections for Auto Consumers Amid Industry Shifts
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (ANI File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the vital role of the automobile retail sector as a bridge between consumers and industry during the opening of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations' (FADA) conclave and finance summit. He emphasized the sector's influence in ethical marketing, transparent finance, and smooth registration processes.

Goyal announced that reduced GST rates would benefit consumers from September 22, stressing the importance of after-sales services, the availability of spare parts, and ongoing support even when companies exit the Indian market. The Minister proposed a framework ensuring local presence and after-sales support, protecting consumers from abrupt company closures.

Addressing India's growing role in global trade, Goyal highlighted Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the need for fair competition to improve efficiency and consumer choice. He advocated for the reduction of dependence on imports and the strengthening of local suppliers, urging reforms to enhance business operations and consumer satisfaction in the auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

 India
2
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

 India
3
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
4
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025