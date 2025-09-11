Left Menu

Driving Innovation: India's Pursuit of Self-Reliant High-Grade Steel

India's steel industry aims to develop high-grade steel for automotive parts, reducing reliance on imports. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy emphasized collaboration with automakers and technology providers to meet domestic goals and boost exports. The PLI Auto Scheme, with a significant investment, supports innovation and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:32 IST
Driving Innovation: India's Pursuit of Self-Reliant High-Grade Steel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reduce dependency on imported steel, India's steel industry is focusing on producing specialized high-grade steel crucial for automotive parts. This initiative was announced by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who highlighted the country's reliance on imports for such materials, vital for both defense and automotive sectors.

Addressing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Kumaraswamy noted that the PLI Auto Scheme has driven significant investment amounting to Rs 29,576 crore. This has facilitated the establishment of new production facilities and creation of numerous jobs within manufacturing, supply chain, and research & development.

The minister assured the auto industry of the steel ministry's support, encouraging stakeholders to innovate and turn India into a leader in sustainable mobility solutions. By collaborating closely with automakers and technology firms, the aim is to achieve domestic sustainability goals and enhance exports in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

 India
2
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

 India
3
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
4
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025