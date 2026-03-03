Left Menu

India Launches Dual Trade Investigations on Chinese Imports

India commences a countervailing duty investigation on Chinese PVC resin imports and an anti-absorption probe into Chinese herbicide imports. Domestic companies claim Chinese subsidies harm Indian manufacturers. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies seeks to assess these allegations and determine appropriate duty measures to protect India's domestic industry.

  • India

India has initiated a comprehensive investigation into Chinese imports of PVC resins and herbicides, responding to allegations from domestic manufacturers about unfair subsidies and market dumping practices.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) launched a countervailing duty probe based on claims from Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls, DCM Shriram, and DCW Ltd. regarding subsidized Chinese PVC resins impacting the Indian market's competitive balance.

In a parallel investigation, the DGTR will examine the absorption of anti-dumping duties on Chinese herbicide imports. The outcomes could lead to revised duties to support domestic industries affected by these import practices.

