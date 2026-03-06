U.S. Grants India Waiver for Russian Oil Imports
Indian refiners are assessing the legal impact of a U.S. waiver permitting Russian oil imports from sanctioned entities. Issued for 30 days, the waiver enables India to purchase Russian oil currently at sea. This decision follows U.S. efforts to diminish financial support for Russia's Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:32 IST
Indian refiners are diligently examining the legal ramifications of the United States' recent order, which permits the import of Russian oil from sanctioned entities, as disclosed by a source within the Indian government on Friday.
The U.S. released a 30-day waiver on Thursday, providing India the opportunity to acquire Russian oil that is presently stranded at sea.
This waiver follows persistent pressure from Washington on New Delhi to curtail its acquisition of Russian oil, aimed at reducing the financial influx supporting Moscow's war activities in Ukraine.
