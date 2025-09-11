India and US on the Brink of Historic Trade Agreement by 2025

Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed on Thursday that India and the United States are closing in on finalizing the first phase of a major trade agreement by November 2025. Speaking in Patna, Goyal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have charged ministers from both countries to cement a robust agreement within this timeframe.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions, signaling a potential de-escalation in the tariff disputes that have recently strained relations. Through a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that negotiations are advancing smoothly, asserting confidence in overcoming trade barriers. He emphasized the strong relationship between the two nations and highlighted his camaraderie with Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi echoed these sentiments on social media platform X, reinforcing the notion that trade dialogues are crucial to realizing the immense potential of the India-US partnership. Facing global economic challenges, India remains hopeful that these talks will mitigate the impact of hefty American tariffs, especially amidst tensions over Russian oil imports.