Supreme Court Decision Challenges $166 Billion US Tariffs

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Friday that it has collected about $166 billion in duties and deposits from emergency tariffs once imposed by President Donald Trump. However, these tariffs have since been invalidated by a Supreme Court decision.

In a recent filing to the Court of International Trade, CBP declared its inability to comply with a judicial directive to initiate refunds. The filing detailed that approximately 20.1 million entries under these tariffs remain unliquidated or not finalized as of March 4.

This development underscores the ongoing complexities and legal hurdles related to the tariffs, initially enforced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and raises questions about future trade and economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)