Telangana's Ambitious Rail Plans: Linking Hyderabad to Chennai and Beyond
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy proposes a bullet train from Hyderabad's Shamshabad to Chennai, alongside plans for new railway lines connecting Bharat Future City to Machilipatnam port via Amaravati. Aimed at boosting infrastructure, these initiatives address future urban and transport needs for economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed an ambitious bullet train service connecting Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad with Chennai. The initiative marks a significant step in boosting infrastructure and connectivity, aiming to cater to future urban and economic demands.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, located at Shamshabad, is a focal point for the proposed high-speed rail link. Reddy also discussed with officials plans for new railway projects, including a line connecting the upcoming Bharat Future City to the Machilipatnam port through Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
Emphasizing the need for future-ready infrastructure, Reddy highlighted the importance of a 'Regional Ring Rail' complementing the planned Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. These proposals are part of broader efforts to make Bharat Future City a national model for employment and civic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)