Telangana's Ambitious Rail Plans: Linking Hyderabad to Chennai and Beyond

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed an ambitious bullet train service connecting Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad with Chennai. The initiative marks a significant step in boosting infrastructure and connectivity, aiming to cater to future urban and economic demands.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, located at Shamshabad, is a focal point for the proposed high-speed rail link. Reddy also discussed with officials plans for new railway projects, including a line connecting the upcoming Bharat Future City to the Machilipatnam port through Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Emphasizing the need for future-ready infrastructure, Reddy highlighted the importance of a 'Regional Ring Rail' complementing the planned Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. These proposals are part of broader efforts to make Bharat Future City a national model for employment and civic development.

