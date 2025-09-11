Left Menu

Reviving India's Natyashastra: A Cultural Renaissance

The Bharat Bodh Kendra at the India Habitat Centre recently hosted a workshop on Natyashastra, convening experts to discuss its relevance in modern education. Participants highlighted the significance of integrating these age-old art forms into contemporary practices to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:18 IST
Reviving Ancient Wisdom: IHC Explores Natyashastra in the Context of Indian Knowledge Systems. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Bodh Kendra at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi organized a pivotal workshop titled 'Workshop on Natyashastra in Indian Knowledge System' in collaboration with the Indian Communication Congress. The event assembled a diverse group of media educators, performing artists, and historians, discussing the enduring relevance of Natyashastra in contemporary education and culture.

Speakers praised Bharat Bodh Kendra's initiative, stressing the need for familiarizing younger generations with India's rich cultural legacy through practical integration into the curriculum, underscoring the National Education Policy 2020. Esteemed guests included Prof. Biplab Loha Choudhury and Ms. Maya Kulshreshtra, who emphasized the artistic and educational values of Natyashastra.

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director of the India Habitat Centre, urged the inclusion of Indian Communication Models within mass communication education, noting the richness of India's communicative history. The workshop concluded with a call for continued exploration and celebration of India's artistic traditions, signifying a cultural resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

