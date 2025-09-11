Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

The Fairtrade in India Conference 2025, which concluded in Bengaluru, underscored the necessity of mainstreaming sustainability in global trade while ensuring producers remain central to future supply chains. Over two days, more than 250 participants, including producers, policymakers, brands, and Fairtrade leaders, engaged in extensive discussions to promote fairness, climate resilience, and transparency in the global market.

Franck Viault, EU Delegation's Minister Counsellor to India and Bhutan, emphasized the strategic importance of EU-India collaboration for fair trade. He stated, 'The future of trade must be sustainable, inclusive, and fair.' Lisa Prassack, CEO of Fairtrade International, highlighted the need for producers to lead the transition to climate-resilient markets, reinforcing that systemic change in trade practices is vital.

Sessions featured industry leaders discussing sustainable practices, particularly in textiles and apparel. The conference served as a platform for presenting innovative, climate-smart agricultural practices and showcased India's pivotal role in fostering a sustainable trade environment. The closing remarks of the conference reinforced Fairtrade's mission as a movement rooted in justice, partnership, and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)