India Scales Tech-Enabled Mangrove Restoration Under MISHTI to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Coastal Livelihoods

India is accelerating the use of technology, data-driven planning, and ecosystem-based innovation to protect its coastlines and strengthen climate resilience, as highlighted at a national-level workshop on MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) held in Andhra Pradesh on 8–9 January 2026.

The workshop was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Pawan Kalyan, who acknowledged the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the continued support of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav in advancing mangrove conservation through the MISHTI framework.

Bringing together forest officials, climate experts, researchers, and implementation stakeholders, the event focused on transforming mangrove restoration into a scalable, technology-enabled climate solution.

MISHTI: Where Nature-Based Solutions Meet Innovation

A key presentation by Shri Anand Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, National CAMPA, outlined MISHTI’s implementation architecture, positioning mangroves as high-impact natural infrastructure for shoreline protection, biodiversity conservation, and livelihood generation.

MISHTI places strong emphasis on:

Mangrove restoration and expansion using scientific site selection

Coastal risk mitigation through nature-based solutions

Biodiversity monitoring and ecosystem services valuation

Creation of tangible income opportunities for coastal communities

The initiative contributes directly to the objectives of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a global coalition for which India became an active member during COP-27 under the UNFCCC.

Leveraging Data, Science and Community-Centric Models

During the workshop, National CAMPA highlighted the growing role of geospatial mapping, climate data, remote sensing, and impact measurement tools in improving the effectiveness and accountability of mangrove restoration programs.

Mangroves, the CEO noted, are among the most cost-effective climate adaptation assets, delivering benefits across:

Carbon sequestration and blue carbon markets

Disaster risk reduction and coastal resilience

Sustainable fisheries and eco-livelihoods

Climate-aligned rural and coastal employment

The workshop stressed the importance of inter-state coordination, institutional convergence, and technology adoption to ensure MISHTI achieves scale and long-term impact.

Why This Matters: Nature as Climate Infrastructure

As climate risks intensify along India’s extensive coastline, MISHTI reflects a broader shift in policy—treating ecosystems as strategic climate infrastructure. By combining science, community participation, and digital monitoring, India is building a replicable model for nature-based climate action at national scale.

Call to Action: Innovate, Partner and Scale With MISHTI

The MISHTI framework opens significant opportunities for climate-tech startups, geospatial analytics firms, biodiversity monitoring platforms, blue economy innovators, and CSR-driven sustainability partners.

Early adopters can collaborate with states and implementing agencies to:

Deploy digital tools for mangrove mapping and monitoring

Develop impact measurement and carbon accounting solutions

Support community-linked livelihood and conservation models

Scale nature-based climate solutions across India’s coastline

With MISHTI, India signals a clear direction: the future of climate resilience lies at the intersection of technology, nature, and inclusive growth.