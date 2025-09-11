Left Menu

Oracle's Rollercoaster Ride: From AI Surge to Market Retreat

Oracle shares declined after an enormous AI-driven rise that neared a trillion-dollar valuation and elevated co-founder Larry Ellison’s wealth. Spurred by significant cloud deals, Oracle's valuation dropped to around $890 billion, with notable investor caution amidst robust guidance and billion-dollar agreements boosting revenue projections.

Updated: 11-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:52 IST
Oracle Corporation faced a share price drop on Thursday following a remarkable surge fueled by artificial intelligence that brought the company close to a trillion-dollar valuation. This market movement positioned co-founder Larry Ellison within reach of becoming the world's wealthiest individual.

The skyrocketing shares, encouraged by substantial cloud computing deals, emphasize the competitive race for leadership in AI technology, as firms invest billions. However, the share price correction saw Oracle's market value potentially shrinking to approximately $890 billion, nudging Ellison's net worth to $387.6 billion.

Stock Trader Network strategist Dennis Dick suggested the share decline stems from buyer exhaustion, though optimism remains for recovery, bolstered by OpenAI securing a significant $300 billion computing agreement with Oracle, emphasizing long-term growth potential.

