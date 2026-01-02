Global Unrest Highlights New Year Celebrations Turned Tragic

Several people were killed during protests in Iran against economic hardships, reports Iranian media. The unrest, the largest in three years, saw violence across several provinces, with the Fars news agency confirming fatalities in the western province of Lorestan.

A devastating fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana resulted in around 40 deaths and over 100 injuries. The fire erupted during a New Year's Eve party, posing severe challenges to identifying the victims, mostly teenagers, due to the magnitude of the burns.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has pledged to enhance defense capabilities in response to China's military drills. As New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, a liberal Democrat, has promised to implement an agenda favoring working-class affordability. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy remains firm against a weak peace deal amid ongoing Russian aggression.

