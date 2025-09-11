Ghana's Economic Rebound Sparks Optimism
Ghana's economic situation is on the rise with growth exceeding expectations and progress on addressing public debt. The IMF reports a decline in debt from 82% to 60% of GDP this year. Continued reforms and domestic revenue enhancement are essential for sustainable debt management.
- Country:
- United States
Ghana is experiencing an economic turnaround with growth surpassing expectations, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF noted progress in reducing public debt, forecasting a decrease to 60% of GDP this year from 82% in 2022.
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack highlighted ongoing improvements, emphasizing the need for sustained economic reforms to solidify debt sustainability. Among these reforms are steps to enhance domestic revenue collection, a critical component for the country's continued financial health.
The IMF's positive outlook suggests Ghana's commitment to economic policy adjustments is beginning to bear fruit, although further efforts are necessary to maintain momentum and ensure long-term economic stability.
