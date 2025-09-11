Ghana's Economic Rebound Sparks Optimism

Ghana is experiencing an economic turnaround with growth surpassing expectations, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF noted progress in reducing public debt, forecasting a decrease to 60% of GDP this year from 82% in 2022.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack highlighted ongoing improvements, emphasizing the need for sustained economic reforms to solidify debt sustainability. Among these reforms are steps to enhance domestic revenue collection, a critical component for the country's continued financial health.

The IMF's positive outlook suggests Ghana's commitment to economic policy adjustments is beginning to bear fruit, although further efforts are necessary to maintain momentum and ensure long-term economic stability.