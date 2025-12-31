Left Menu

Maharashtra Restructures to Boost Business: Aiming for Trillion-Dollar GDP!

The Maharashtra government has rebranded its Industries Department to emphasize investment and services. This restructuring includes new commissionerates to improve business conditions and align with the state's 2030 trillion-dollar economy goal. Enhanced focus on services sectors highlights Mumbai and Pune as pivotal hubs.

Updated: 31-12-2025 18:54 IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday rebranded its Industries Department to the Industries, Investment and Services Department, aiming to bolster business allure and economic growth.

This organizational revamp includes the formation of new commissionerates, such as the newly designated Commissionerate of Industries, under an updated policy framework.

With an eye on positioning Maharashtra as a global business hub, the changes are aligned with the state's trillion-dollar economy target by 2030 and the vision of 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047,' reinforcing its commitment to services and advanced manufacturing sectors.

