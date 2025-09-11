Southwest Airlines Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport following an engine failure just after its departure from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines announced in a statement that efforts are being made to reaccommodate the passengers on alternative flights bound for Phoenix. The aircraft was able to taxi to a gate without further issues, ensuring passenger safety.

The swift response by the crew helped avoid potential complications, underscoring the importance of well-drilled protocols in aviation emergencies.