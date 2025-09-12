Tensions High: Moscow's Anti-Aircraft Units Down Nine Drones

Moscow's skies were guarded early Friday as Russian anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted nine Ukrainian drones en route to the capital, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin communicated through Telegram, stating that specialist teams are currently examining the drone remnants that had impacted the ground.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Leningrad region indicated heightened anti-aircraft measures surrounding Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. The exact number of drones involved is still being determined.

