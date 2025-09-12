Tensions High: Moscow's Anti-Aircraft Units Down Nine Drones
Russian anti-aircraft defenses intercepted nine Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow on Friday, according to the city's mayor. Investigations of the drone fragments are underway. In the Leningrad region, anti-aircraft measures encompass a 100 km radius around Pulkovo airport amidst ongoing clarifications about the drone numbers.
Moscow's skies were guarded early Friday as Russian anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted nine Ukrainian drones en route to the capital, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Sobyanin communicated through Telegram, stating that specialist teams are currently examining the drone remnants that had impacted the ground.
Meanwhile, the governor of the Leningrad region indicated heightened anti-aircraft measures surrounding Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. The exact number of drones involved is still being determined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
