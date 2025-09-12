Left Menu

South Korea's Biotech Horizons: Cell Therapy & AI Propel Growth

At the 2025 World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, global biotech leaders identified cell therapy, AI-driven drug development, digital healthcare, and aesthetic medicine as key growth areas for South Korea. These innovations are expected to spearhead the nation's biotech industry, attracting global investments and fostering medical advancements.

Cha Medical Centre (File Photo/Courtesy/https://en.chamc.co.kr/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Global pharmaceutical leaders convened in Seoul on Thursday, spotlighting cell therapy, AI-powered drug development, digital healthcare, and aesthetic medicine as pivotal sectors for South Korea's burgeoning biotech industry. These insights emerged from the 2025 World Knowledge Forum K-Bio Night, where industry experts charted strategies for the country's next phase of biotech growth.

In a keynote address, Cha Bio Group's research leader, Cha Kwang-ryul, highlighted the growing potential of cell therapy amid a rising centenarian population. He emphasized South Korea's strengths in stem cell research and cell banking as key advantages for global market leadership. Quoting Cha, Korea may soon play a central role in providing humanity with innovative medical solutions.

David Flores, CEO of BioCentury Inc., a U.S.-based biopharma media entity, underscored the necessity for South Korean biotech firms to produce reliable data to attract global investors. He pointed to successful models like Daejeon, an emerging biotech hub housing giants like Alteogen, as exemplars of sustainable growth. Additionally, industry leaders like Bruno Cohen and Philippe Schaison commended Korea's advancements in fields such as AI and aesthetics.

