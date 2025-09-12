Left Menu

European Markets Rise on Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Fitch's French Credit Verdict

European shares climbed amid expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and investors awaited Fitch's French credit rating. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, driven by gains in the aerospace and defence sector, while Novartis stock dropped following a Goldman Sachs downgrade. Focus remains on France's credit rating review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:57 IST
European Markets Rise on Fed Rate Cut Hopes and Fitch's French Credit Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares saw a modest increase on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing 0.1% to 556 points. This rise is poised to mark the first weekly gain in three weeks, buoyed by expectations of an impending interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week to support the labor market.

The aerospace and defence sector emerged as a standout, with a significant surge of 5.4% over the week, its largest rise in over four months. This rally was triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions, notably after Poland shot down a potential Russian drone. Meanwhile, Novartis saw a 2% drop after a downgrade from Goldman Sachs citing competition from generics.

As the day progresses, investor attention turns to Fitch's rating review of French credit. Concerns are mounting about a potential downgrade as French President Emmanuel Macron navigates political challenges, having appointed his fifth prime minister in just two years amid contentious fiscal policy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for emplo...

 India
2
Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

 Australia
3
Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exerc...

 Russian Federation
4
Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025