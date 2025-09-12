Tragic Nagpur Flyover Collision Leaves One Dead, Four Students Injured

A tragic road accident in Nagpur claimed the life of a school van driver while injuring four children on Friday. The incident involved a collision between a school van and a bus on the Mankapur flyover, according to police reports.

The accident took place at around 8:30 am when the van, traveling in the wrong lane, crashed into an empty school bus. Hrithik Kanojia, the 24-year-old van driver, succumbed to his injuries at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital.

Following the collision, good Samaritans rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped children, transporting them to nearby hospitals. One girl remains in intensive care, while the other three are being treated at various facilities. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.