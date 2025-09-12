India Club Unveils Roll Ball and Kicks Off New Cricket Season in Dubai

In a substantial move to showcase Indian athletic innovation, Vasu Shroff, founder of the India Club in Dubai, inaugurated two major sporting events: Roll Ball, India's new sport, and a new season of Cricket Predicta. The event, held at India Club on Oud Metha Road, transformed into a prestigious meeting ground for leading figures from the sports and media sectors.

Roll Ball, a sport that ingeniously integrates elements of skating with the dynamics of basketball and handball, was first developed in Pune in 2003. Today, it enjoys global recognition, played in over 50 countries, and is endorsed by India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The event saw the presence of notable personalities like former cricketers Madan Lal and Roland Butcher, who praised the sport's excitement and potential for broader promotion.

Furthermore, Cricket Predicta's launch included a partnership between the Arab Asia Cricket League and Cricketaa, aiming to bolster school-level cricket in the Arab region, particularly emphasizing the importance of women's participation. This collaborative effort promotes cultural exchange between India, the UAE, and Asian countries while advocating for equal sporting opportunities. This event attracted over 300 enthusiastic members of the Indian community, demonstrating solidarity and enthusiasm for expanding Indian sports on a global scale.