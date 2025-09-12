Kataria Jewellers Unveils Luxurious Diwali Showroom in Indore

Kataria Jewellers, a revered name in India's jewellery industry, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its luxury showroom at Kalpataru Grandeur in Indore this Diwali. The showroom is poised to present a refined, innovative experience for jewellery enthusiasts, merging rich heritage with contemporary design.

Strategically designed with sophisticated interiors and an aristocratic ambiance, the showroom will showcase an array of gold, diamond, polki, platinum, gemstone, and silver creations. Each piece embodies timeless artistry and meticulous craftsmanship, catering to both traditional and modern jewelry preferences.

Led by Harsh Kataria, the new showroom will maintain its commitment to quality and innovation. It will introduce meticulously curated bridal collections, striking statement pieces, and styles tailored to modern tastes, ensuring a memorable and personal customer experience guided by seasoned consultants.

