Kataria Jewellers Unveils Luxurious Diwali Showroom in Indore

Kataria Jewellers is set to open a new luxury showroom in Indore's Kalpataru Grandeur this Diwali, offering a blend of heritage and modern design. The showroom promises an elegant experience showcasing an extensive range of jewellery, marking a festive tribute to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:54 IST
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season. Image Credit: ANI
Kataria Jewellers, a revered name in India's jewellery industry, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its luxury showroom at Kalpataru Grandeur in Indore this Diwali. The showroom is poised to present a refined, innovative experience for jewellery enthusiasts, merging rich heritage with contemporary design.

Strategically designed with sophisticated interiors and an aristocratic ambiance, the showroom will showcase an array of gold, diamond, polki, platinum, gemstone, and silver creations. Each piece embodies timeless artistry and meticulous craftsmanship, catering to both traditional and modern jewelry preferences.

Led by Harsh Kataria, the new showroom will maintain its commitment to quality and innovation. It will introduce meticulously curated bridal collections, striking statement pieces, and styles tailored to modern tastes, ensuring a memorable and personal customer experience guided by seasoned consultants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

