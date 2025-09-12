Left Menu

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Praises GST Reform as a Game-Changer

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended the central government's GST rationalisation, calling it a landmark reform. The changes are expected to make essential items cheaper, enhance business compliance, and boost Indian industry competitiveness. New tax rates will start from September 22, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has applauded the central government's recent rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Sangma highlighted the initiative as a landmark reform expected to make essential items more affordable for the common man.

The chief minister stated that these reforms would not only simplify compliance for businesses but also enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian industry. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their leadership in this historic decision.

The newly introduced two-tier GST system will replace previous tax slabs with more manageable rates, aiming to foster household savings and improve disposable income. The revised rates, involving a 5% and 18% tax structure, alongside a 40% tax for luxury and sin goods, are set to come into effect in September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

