Laxmi Organic Industries Limited has reiterated its adherence to environmental regulations at its Lote facility in Maharashtra, emphasizing compliance with Indian safety and regulatory requirements. The company asserts that it has never discharged hazardous effluents into the environment, countering comparisons to historical incidents involving the Italian company, Miteni S.p.A.

The Lote facility employs advanced closed-loop systems that prevent harmful environmental discharges. Hazardous waste is sent to approved treatment facilities, adhering to strict disposal protocols. The company's commitment to regulatory compliance is supported by robust safety systems, effluent treatment infrastructure, and comprehensive waste management procedures.

Laxmi Organic maintains a global presence, providing essential chemicals for industries such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The company is dedicated to transparency and actively collaborates with stakeholders and authorities to ensure sustainable growth and innovation, leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities and research capabilities.