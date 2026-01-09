Left Menu

Laxmi Organic Industries: Upholding Environmental Compliance and Innovation

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited reaffirms its commitment to environmental compliance at its Lote facility in India. The company highlights its adherence to stringent regulations and innovative waste management practices, distinguishing itself from past incidents involving other chemical producers. Laxmi Organic serves diverse global markets with sustainable chemical solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited has reiterated its adherence to environmental regulations at its Lote facility in Maharashtra, emphasizing compliance with Indian safety and regulatory requirements. The company asserts that it has never discharged hazardous effluents into the environment, countering comparisons to historical incidents involving the Italian company, Miteni S.p.A.

The Lote facility employs advanced closed-loop systems that prevent harmful environmental discharges. Hazardous waste is sent to approved treatment facilities, adhering to strict disposal protocols. The company's commitment to regulatory compliance is supported by robust safety systems, effluent treatment infrastructure, and comprehensive waste management procedures.

Laxmi Organic maintains a global presence, providing essential chemicals for industries such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The company is dedicated to transparency and actively collaborates with stakeholders and authorities to ensure sustainable growth and innovation, leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities and research capabilities.

