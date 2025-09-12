Blue Tides: Charting a Sustainable Oceanic Future with Europe

The Kerala Fisheries Department, in conjunction with the Government of India and the European Union, is set to host a groundbreaking conclave on the blue economy, titled 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision'. Dignitaries from 29 European countries are anticipated for this two-day event scheduled for September 18-19.

Minister Saji Cherian confirmed participation from 17 European nations and the EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin. This assembly aims to unite experts and stakeholders from India and Europe to exchange insights and form collaborative partnerships focused on blue economy initiatives.

The conclave promises to unveil a strategic roadmap for transforming Kerala into a sustainable blue economy leader. By leveraging the EU's expertise and Kerala's rich marine resources, entities aim to propel initiatives in marine logistics, fisheries, renewable energy, and academic collaborations, fostering sustainable economic growth and innovation.