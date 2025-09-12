Left Menu

Blue Tides: Charting a Sustainable Oceanic Future with Europe

Kerala's Fisheries Minister, Saji Cherian, announced the Blue Economy conclave with 29 European nations aimed at sustainable maritime development. The event, focusing on EU-India collaborations, will reveal strategies to make Kerala a model blue economy. Partnerships in marine logistics, fisheries, and renewable energy will be among the highlights.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:06 IST
Blue Tides: Charting a Sustainable Oceanic Future with Europe
The Kerala Fisheries Department, in conjunction with the Government of India and the European Union, is set to host a groundbreaking conclave on the blue economy, titled 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision'. Dignitaries from 29 European countries are anticipated for this two-day event scheduled for September 18-19.

Minister Saji Cherian confirmed participation from 17 European nations and the EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin. This assembly aims to unite experts and stakeholders from India and Europe to exchange insights and form collaborative partnerships focused on blue economy initiatives.

The conclave promises to unveil a strategic roadmap for transforming Kerala into a sustainable blue economy leader. By leveraging the EU's expertise and Kerala's rich marine resources, entities aim to propel initiatives in marine logistics, fisheries, renewable energy, and academic collaborations, fostering sustainable economic growth and innovation.

