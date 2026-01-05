Boosting Fisheries: New NFDB Centre in Kerala

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) is set to establish a new regional centre in Kerala, according to Union Minister George Kurian. The announcement, made by the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh, took place at a recent high-level meeting in Hyderabad.

Since Union Minister Kurian's appointment, projects valued at over Rs 1,000 crore have been implemented in Kerala, largely enhancing the state's fisheries infrastructure. The NFDB's new regional office will strive to boost fish production, improve local infrastructure, and generate employment in the sector.

In addition to marine fisheries, the centre will advocate for fish farming in inland water bodies, seeking to harmonize growth across marine, inland, and coastal fisheries. Plans for new facilities like fish harbours and landing centres are underway, along with initiatives for sustainable aquaculture and technical training for local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)