Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision

In a significant move to support hill and border states, Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu has called for specialized policy measures to promote cold-water fisheries. Speaking at the 12th governing body meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad, Wangsu highlighted the need for infrastructure enhancement and improved livelihoods for rural fishermen.

The minister endorsed the proposal to integrate Mission Amrit Sarovar into fish farming activities, suggesting it would enhance inland fish production and provide new income opportunities in rural areas. Key proposals included special relaxations under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for hill and border states, such as increased unit costs and flexible norms.

Emphasizing seed security, sustainable use of indigenous fish species, and value-chain infrastructure development, Wangsu proposed resource mapping using geo-spatial technologies and the establishment of a regional NFDB center in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh urged states to ensure timely completion of projects under PMMSY.

(With inputs from agencies.)