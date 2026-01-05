Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision

Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu advocates for a policy tailored to hill and border states to support cold-water fisheries. At an NFDB meeting, he emphasized infrastructure enhancement and income opportunities for rural fishermen, proposing special measures under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:38 IST
Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support hill and border states, Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu has called for specialized policy measures to promote cold-water fisheries. Speaking at the 12th governing body meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad, Wangsu highlighted the need for infrastructure enhancement and improved livelihoods for rural fishermen.

The minister endorsed the proposal to integrate Mission Amrit Sarovar into fish farming activities, suggesting it would enhance inland fish production and provide new income opportunities in rural areas. Key proposals included special relaxations under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for hill and border states, such as increased unit costs and flexible norms.

Emphasizing seed security, sustainable use of indigenous fish species, and value-chain infrastructure development, Wangsu proposed resource mapping using geo-spatial technologies and the establishment of a regional NFDB center in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh urged states to ensure timely completion of projects under PMMSY.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajrang Dal

Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajr...

 India
2
Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

 Global
3
Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

 India
4
Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026