Navigating Turbulence: Stress Management and Safety Reforms for Air Traffic Controllers

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has called for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to establish a stress management program for air traffic controllers, aimed at providing psychological support following traumatic events.

This recommendation emerges from AAIB's conclusive report on the airprox incident involving Vistara and Ethiopian Airlines' planes at Delhi airport on November 10, 2023. The report indicated that a lack of situational awareness by the Aerodrome Controller likely caused the serious incident, where two aircraft nearly collided.

AAIB also recommended improved procedures for intercom use in communication, adoption of aviation English for clarity, and the implementation of wind shear warning systems at busy airports, further enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

