Morocco, Chile to begin negotiating a free-trade agreement
Morocco and Chile agreed on Monday to begin negotiating a free-trade agreement after Santiago recognized Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara, Morocco's foreign ministry said. The two countries' foreign ministers signed the terms of reference for the free-trade talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, in the presence of Chilean President José Antonio Kast, the ministry said on its website.
Chile also expressed support for a 2025 UN Security Council resolution that calls on parties to the Western Sahara conflict to negotiate on the basis of Morocco's autonomy proposal, the ministry said, citing a joint statement. The long-frozen Western Sahara conflict pits Morocco, which considers the territory its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state there.