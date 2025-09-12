Left Menu

Kochi Metro to Craft Mumbai's Water Metro Blueprint

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will prepare the Detailed Project Report for Mumbai's Water Metro, a Rs 4.4 crore consultancy project awarded by Maharashtra. With expertise from Kochi's Water Metro, KMRL aims to create sustainable transport solutions across waterways in Mumbai, covering 250 km with 29 terminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:48 IST
Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has secured a major contract to develop the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mumbai's Water Metro initiative. Mirroring the Kochi Water Metro's success, this project has a consultancy value of Rs 4.4 crore, awarded by the Maharashtra government through a highly competitive tender process.

According to KMRL, the newly commissioned DPR will draw from their prior feasibility assessment, which examined water metro connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The projected network includes extensive coverage of vital water bodies like Vaitarna, Thane, and Panvel, significantly enhancing commuter access within India's financial hub.

Kochi Metro is charged with creating detailed plans for implementing Mumbai's Water Metro, leveraging their pioneering expertise from Kochi. The project is expected to commence by 2026. Additionally, KMRL engages in various water transport studies across India, expanding their reach in sustainable mobility solutions.

