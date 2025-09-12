Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Teen's Life in Ranchi
A 17-year-old girl named Rishika lost her life in Ranchi, Jharkhand, after losing control of her scooty and being struck by a school bus. Her brother sustained injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment. The incident occurred as they were traveling to Tatisilwai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident in Ranchi, Jharkhand, a 17-year-old girl named Rishika lost her life when she lost control of her scooty and came under the wheels of a school bus.
The incident, which resulted in her brother being injured, happened in the Khelagaon area as they were en route to Tatisilwai.
According to a police officer, Rishika attempted to avoid a pit on the road before tragically colliding with the bus. Her brother is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.
