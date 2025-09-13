UP's Ambitious Plan: Doubling Exports Amid Global Challenges

The government of Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target to double the state's exports to USD 50 billion by 2030, defying present global uncertainties.

Underpinning this goal is the recently approved Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025-30. The policy introduces innovative measures, including incentives for service sector exports and start-up encouragement. Furthermore, it plans to facilitate trade through centers, marketing support, and freight subsidies, aiming to significantly boost the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The new policy's comprehensive approach targets numerous sectors such as electronics, textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, among others. Special focus is placed on aiding service sector exports with incentives and support for participation in international and domestic fairs. Establishing facilitation centers across key districts underscores the state's commitment to transform its economic landscape and generate employment opportunities for its youth.