Left Menu

Nepal's Hospitality Industry Seeks Government Support After Losses Due to Protests

The Nepalese hotel industry, suffering a loss of NRs 25 billion due to recent Gen Z protests, urges government intervention for recovery. With several hotels vandalized, industry leaders call for tax exemptions and confidence-building measures. Efforts are underway to welcome tourists back amid improved conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:43 IST
Nepal's Hospitality Industry Seeks Government Support After Losses Due to Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's hotel industry is calling on the government for support after incurring significant losses from recent Gen Z protests, which caused approximately NRs 25 billion in damages.

Industry leaders have requested tax exemptions and security guarantees to aid their recovery, with a focus on rebuilding confidence among tourists.

Despite ongoing challenges, public transport has resumed, and the sector remains optimistic about its resurgence, as efforts continue to welcome international visitors back to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Madrid Café, 14 Injured

Explosion Rocks Madrid Café, 14 Injured

 Spain
2
Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict

Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict

 India
3
Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

 India
4
Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025