Nepal's Hospitality Industry Seeks Government Support After Losses Due to Protests

The Nepalese hotel industry, suffering a loss of NRs 25 billion due to recent Gen Z protests, urges government intervention for recovery. With several hotels vandalized, industry leaders call for tax exemptions and confidence-building measures. Efforts are underway to welcome tourists back amid improved conditions.
Nepal's hotel industry is calling on the government for support after incurring significant losses from recent Gen Z protests, which caused approximately NRs 25 billion in damages.
Industry leaders have requested tax exemptions and security guarantees to aid their recovery, with a focus on rebuilding confidence among tourists.
Despite ongoing challenges, public transport has resumed, and the sector remains optimistic about its resurgence, as efforts continue to welcome international visitors back to Nepal.
