Himachal Pradesh: A Model State for Cooperative Growth

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar praised Himachal Pradesh as an exemplary state for cooperatives during a meeting to assess initiatives enhancing the sector. Gurjar launched 121 e-PACS, promoting digital services. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the success of diverse cooperative societies, noting their role in empowerment and financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:45 IST
Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, recently lauded Himachal Pradesh, describing it as an exemplary state for cooperatives' development. Attending a cooperative department meeting, he reviewed numerous initiatives meant to strengthen the sector and highlighted the diverse opportunities available.

During the event, Gurjar inaugurated 121 e-PACS aimed at digitally transforming Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, enabling them to function as common service centers. He affirmed the Centre's commitment to providing necessary assistance to Himachal in enhancing its cooperative framework.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri commended the cooperative movement's reach across households in the state. With over 20 lakh people engaged, these societies are making strides in areas such as women's empowerment, financial inclusion, and dairy production. The state has drafted a new policy aligned with central cooperative strategies to further the sector's growth.

