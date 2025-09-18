Left Menu

Flipkart Group Reinforces Consumer Trust with Successful Self-Audit

Flipkart Group has conducted a comprehensive self-audit to ensure compliance with Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines. The initiative aims to uphold high standards of transparency and consumer protection across its digital platforms, including Myntra and Cleartrip. Flipkart remains committed to consumer fairness and regulatory collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:36 IST
Flipkart Group Reinforces Consumer Trust with Successful Self-Audit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart Group, a major player in the digital marketplace arena, announced on Thursday the completion of an extensive self-audit designed to align with the highest consumer protection standards, as dictated by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

This self-audit report, now in the hands of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, demonstrates the group's dedication to consumer rights and transparency across its platforms, including Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, highlighted the initiative as a proactive measure affirming Flipkart's ongoing commitment to ethical marketplace practices. The group plans continued collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to further bolster consumer protection efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Chaubey, rules out any fresh poll as only one year tenure left.

SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Ch...

 India
2
OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

 India
3
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
4
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025