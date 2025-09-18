Flipkart Group Reinforces Consumer Trust with Successful Self-Audit

Flipkart Group, a major player in the digital marketplace arena, announced on Thursday the completion of an extensive self-audit designed to align with the highest consumer protection standards, as dictated by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

This self-audit report, now in the hands of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, demonstrates the group's dedication to consumer rights and transparency across its platforms, including Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, highlighted the initiative as a proactive measure affirming Flipkart's ongoing commitment to ethical marketplace practices. The group plans continued collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to further bolster consumer protection efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)