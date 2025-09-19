Left Menu

Jain Resource Recycling's IPO to Energize Market with Copper, Lead, and Aluminum Recycling

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd announced a price band for its Rs 1,250 crore IPO, marking its stock market debut. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and a Rs 750 crore Offer For Sale. The company will use proceeds to pay debt and expand operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:22 IST
Jain Resource Recycling's IPO to Energize Market with Copper, Lead, and Aluminum Recycling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd has unveiled a price range of Rs 220-232 per share for its highly-anticipated Rs 1,250 crore IPO, aiming to make a robust stock market debut.

With the company's valuation surpassing Rs 8,000 crore at the upper band, the IPO opens to the public from September 24 to 26. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore in equity shares and a Rs 750 crore Offer For Sale primarily from promoter Kamlesh Jain and shareholder Mayank Pareek.

The company will allocate the IPO proceeds to pay off debt and support general corporate initiatives. Positioned as a leader in the recycling of non-ferrous metals, Jain Resource Recycling continues to expand, having partnered with Ikon Square Ltd UAE to establish a gold refining facility in Sharjah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
2
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
4
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025