Dallas Airports Chaos: Telecom Outage Grounds Flights
A telecom outage led to significant flight delays and cancellations at Dallas-area airports, causing chaos for passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration implemented ground stops, blaming a local telephone equipment issue. The ongoing communication issues highlight systemic challenges facing the U.S. air traffic control system, prompting congressional funding for upgrades.
A telecom outage on Friday disrupted travel plans for thousands at two Dallas-area airports, resulting in over 1,800 delayed flights and hundreds more cancelled, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA attributed the issue to local telephone company equipment, unrelated to FAA hardware, prompting immediate ground stops. Departures to Dallas Fort Worth were halted until late evening, while flights to Dallas Love Field faced stoppages until at least 8:45 p.m. ET.
Amidst persistent communication troubles this year, Congress has recognized the antiquated state of U.S. air traffic control, allocating $12.5 billion in July for a comprehensive system overhaul.