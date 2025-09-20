Dallas Airports Chaos: Telecom Outage Grounds Flights

A telecom outage on Friday disrupted travel plans for thousands at two Dallas-area airports, resulting in over 1,800 delayed flights and hundreds more cancelled, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA attributed the issue to local telephone company equipment, unrelated to FAA hardware, prompting immediate ground stops. Departures to Dallas Fort Worth were halted until late evening, while flights to Dallas Love Field faced stoppages until at least 8:45 p.m. ET.

Amidst persistent communication troubles this year, Congress has recognized the antiquated state of U.S. air traffic control, allocating $12.5 billion in July for a comprehensive system overhaul.