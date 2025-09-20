Left Menu

Vande Bharat Trains Not to Run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that Vande Bharat trains will not operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Despite media speculation, these trains, being developed by BEML with 250 kmph capacity, will run on different platforms. Instead, Japan's E-10 train will be imported for this corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:19 IST
Vande Bharat Trains Not to Run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor: Railway Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will not accommodate Vande Bharat trains. Despite prior speculation, Vande Bharat, which BEML is developing with capabilities for 250 kmph speed, is designated for different platforms entirely.

In a media interaction at Thane, Maharashtra, Vaishnaw emphasized the distinction between the bullet train and Vande Bharat operations. Instead, the corridor will see Japan's advanced E-10 trains after recent high-level project review meetings in Delhi.

Addressing concerns from residents affected by tunnel work, Vaishnaw mentioned ongoing surveys and steps being taken to mitigate damages. Precautionary measures are being outlined in a standard document to assist inhabitants near the project area, awaiting state-level approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025