Vande Bharat Trains Not to Run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will not accommodate Vande Bharat trains. Despite prior speculation, Vande Bharat, which BEML is developing with capabilities for 250 kmph speed, is designated for different platforms entirely.

In a media interaction at Thane, Maharashtra, Vaishnaw emphasized the distinction between the bullet train and Vande Bharat operations. Instead, the corridor will see Japan's advanced E-10 trains after recent high-level project review meetings in Delhi.

Addressing concerns from residents affected by tunnel work, Vaishnaw mentioned ongoing surveys and steps being taken to mitigate damages. Precautionary measures are being outlined in a standard document to assist inhabitants near the project area, awaiting state-level approvals.

